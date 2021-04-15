Local hardware store refuses to raise prices during time of price increases

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lumber and hardware prices have drastically increased since the pandemic disrupted the supply chain. Louisiana residents who are in the rebuilding process are forced to pay higher prices for materials needed to repair their homes.
Locally owned A & L Bolt and Screw Company refuses to increase their prices. The business first opened their doors in 1974, and they dedicate their success to their high standards of customer satisfaction.
“Customers are number one, and if you do not have that in your business practice, then success is poor,” said owner, Joel Garrett.
Sales are remarkably high in response to the rebuilding process, a similar comparison following 2005′s Hurricane Rita.
“There is a lot of out-of-state business in town, and once they hear about us, it actually impacts my local customers,” Garrett said.
In a time of extreme price increases, Garrett said keeping fair prices attracts more business, but demand can exceed supply.
“Since the hurricane, that has been my biggest battle,” Garrett said. “The logistics and aspect of that is to keep material coming in.”
When business returns to normal, management finds ways to keep improving.
“When it is slow, that’s what makes the busy work,” Garrett said. “What are we doing when we slow down? We’re packaging, we’re cleaning, we’re looking at logistics and aspects and getting nuts and bolts in.”
The business’ motto is, The number one customer is the one standing in front of me.
“Let’s take them and get them out the door because it’s not that sale that I am after, it’s the next sale and for them to tell their neighbors,” Garrett said.
