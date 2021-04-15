LCPD offers ‘Safe & Secure’ program to prevent burglaries

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police are reminding homeowners about a program they have in place to protect residents and their property. Some Lake Area residents have already taken advantage of the Neighborhood Watch program offered by the department.
“I just feel safe. Because there’s so much going on, I recommend anyone get alarms and cameras,” says resident Emily Collins.
LCPD is working to help victims to prevent future crimes from happening through their “Safe & Secure” program. Detectives explain how the free program works, allowing an officer to come to your residence for a home survey.
“When we do that, we walk inside and outside the home, we take notes, and complete a report for the homeowners; to let them know where their weaknesses are,” says Detective Kirt Farquhar.
Police explain any door could be a weak spot. Detectives will give advice and options on different locks along with cameras and alarms to protect, not only your home, but your vehicle as well.
“Please keep your vehicles locked. Don’t have valuables in your vehicles. And if you must have valuables in your vehicle, hide them,” says LCPD Chief Shawn Caldwell.
Oak Park residents are relying on signs to ward off burglars and are keeping the faith in neighborhood watch.
“We watch out for each other,” resident Margaret Bernard said. “With this day, a lot of people have lost. I tell anybody, don’t steal from me. Come knock on my door. If I have it, you’ve got it. We’ve lost a lot with Laura [and] Rita. The little bit we have, we wanna keep it. So our neighbors stick together.”
If you’re interested in a home survey from LCPD, you can contact Detective Farquhar at 337-491-1520.
