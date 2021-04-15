Lake Charles man accused of raping girl under 17 years old

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested following an accusation that he raped a girl under 17 years old, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says the Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding the incident on April 13, 2021.
During their investigation deputies say discovered the victim had previously been reported missing to the Lake Charles Police Department. The victim told detectives that she had run away from home and was walking down the street when a man she didn’t know picked her up.
The man was later identified as Tony L. Mouton, 35, of Lake Charles.
The victim says Mouton drove her to an abandoned trailer on Tousaint Road, where they smoked marijuana and drank tequila. She says later that night Mouton raped her. She would leave the trailer the next morning where she was transported to a hospital.
Deputies say that an examination at the hospital showed injuries that were consistent with what the victim told them.
Detectives spoke with Mouton on April 14, and say that he admitted to picking up the girl and driving her to the trailer where they smoked marijuana and drank. However, he denied that he then raped her.
Mouton was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for third-degree rape. Judge Tony Fazzio has set his bond at $650,000.
