Jennings native Travis Etienne gives behind the scenes access in three-part docuseries

(KPLC) - Former Jennings running back Travis Etienne Jr. made a name for himself on the college gridiron by helping Clemson win the 2018 National Championship and breaking numerous school and ACC records along the way.
His football journey will continue into the NFL this month as he prepares to hear his name called during the 2021 NFL Draft later this month. Etienne is expected to be a first or second-round pick.
In preparation for draft day and his rookie season, Etienne paired with Panini America to release a three-part docuseries called the ‘Road to Rated Rookie.’ The short videos give fans a behind-the-scenes perspective into his preparation this offseason.
Etienne released episode one Thursday on his Instagram account.
Etienne heads to the NFL as the ACC’s career leader in rushing yards with 4,952, rushing touchdowns with 70, and total touchdowns with 78. He ran 168 times for 914 yards and 14 touchdowns and caught 48 passes for 588 yards and two touchdowns in 2020.
