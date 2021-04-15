Higgins pushes for disaster relief and Calcasieu River Bridge grant

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) wrote a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushing for disaster relief and led a congressional delegation letter to a U.S. Department of Transportation secretary asking them to approve a grant for the Calcasieu River Bridge.
Higgins delivered an official letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday, April 15, urging her to support a supplemental disaster relief plan that provides long-term recovery resources for Southwest Louisiana.
Higgins led a Louisiana congressional delegation letter Thursday, April 15, to U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg urging him to approve the State’s application for an Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant to replace the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge.
U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), John Kennedy (R-LA), and Reps. Steve Scalise (R-LA), Garret Graves (R-LA), Mike Johnson (R-LA), and Julia Letlow (R-LA) all signed onto the letter.
