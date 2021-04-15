FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More storms ahead for Friday but our weather improves by the weekend

A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will begin developing during the morning, but computer models have continued to show the best chance of storms arriving by afternoon with this next disturbance. Scattered thunderstorms, some of which could produce not only heavy rain but also some small hail, gusty winds and cloud-to-ground lightning will make the need to stay weather aware tomorrow. Our area remains under a Flash Flood Watch and any storms that develop could be slow-moving and dump locally heavy rain in spots. Be careful when encountering standing water and always turn around if you come across a flooded roadway.