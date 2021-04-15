FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More storms ahead for Friday but our weather improves by the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A nice break in the rain and storms for Southwest Louisiana after a few overnight storms rolled through the area, with even some sunshine returning to parts of the area this afternoon as temperatures warmed into the lower 70s. Through the evening, clouds will remain in place but rain chances stay low until Friday morning when our next disturbances pushes into the area. Lows tonight again dip into the 60s, but make sure to have the rain gear before heading out the door Friday.
A few showers and isolated thunderstorms will begin developing during the morning, but computer models have continued to show the best chance of storms arriving by afternoon with this next disturbance. Scattered thunderstorms, some of which could produce not only heavy rain but also some small hail, gusty winds and cloud-to-ground lightning will make the need to stay weather aware tomorrow. Our area remains under a Flash Flood Watch and any storms that develop could be slow-moving and dump locally heavy rain in spots. Be careful when encountering standing water and always turn around if you come across a flooded roadway.
Some additional scattered thunderstorms remain possible into Friday evening through the first half of the day on Saturday before a big improvement arrives as a front moves through Saturday. This will bring showers and thunderstorms to an end for several days and leave the area with some sunshine for the second half of the weekend. This front will mean cooler lows at night though with temperatures dipping into the upper 40s to lower 50s Saturday night with highs Sunday in the upper 60s.
Next week will continue the pattern of sunshine and slightly below average temperatures with morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the 70s. A reinforcing but dry cold front Tuesday will keep highs out of the 80s all of next week and lows pleasantly cool in the 50s. A chance of rain returns by the end of the next workweek.
