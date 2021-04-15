DA warns residents of recent social security scam

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight is warning residents that a social security number scam has been noticed in the area.
Victims of the scam are reporting that they received a call saying their social security number has been blocked and that they owe money.
The caller, who claims to be the District Attorney, is asking people to give out their credit card numbers and recite their social security numbers.
Neither the District Attorney or the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office will never call residents saying they owe money.
The District Attorney reminds residents that they should never give out their social security number or credit card information over the phone.
