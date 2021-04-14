United Way to help residents with FEMA appeals

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - United Way of Southwest Louisiana has partnered with SBP to present the first of several planned events aimed at assisting hurricane-affected community members with the FEMA appeals process.
A planned webinar is set for Tuesday, April 20 at 5 p.m., and an in-person clinic will take place in the Lake Charles Civic Center, Wednesday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The webinar and in-person clinic are free for SWLA community members, but registration is required.
“The FEMA appeals process can be difficult to navigate,” explains Denise Durel, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Louisiana. “Helping repair and rebuild homes in our neighborhoods is a benefit to every one of us living here. If you were denied or did not receive an award that will repair your home because of a simple misunderstanding or unchecked box, we want to rectify that situation.”
To register for the webinar, visit unitedwayswla.org/femawebinar.
Following your registration for the in-person clinic, an individual will be given an appointment time. The schedule will be made on a first-come, first-served basis and appointments are limited. Attendees will be responsible for bringing all FEMA letters and documentation as well as their supporting documents. Limited transportation may be available. Register at unitedwayswla.org/femaclinic.
Volunteers are needed for multiple duties during the in-person clinic on April 28, including the sign-in process and FEMA appeals. To sign-up, text VOLUNTEERSWLA to 41444, or sign-up online at unitedwayswla.org/volunteer.
Training is available for those wishing to be a FEMA Appeals Ambassador for United Way of Southwest Louisiana. To apply, visit unitedwayswla.org/appealsvolunteer.
For more information on United Way of Southwest Louisiana’s Hurricane Laura relief efforts, visit https://unitedwayswla.org/hurricanephotos.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.