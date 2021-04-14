Lake Charles man rearrested for alleged contractor fraud

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Contractor Fraud Response Team rearrested a Lake Charles man for alleged contractor fraud.
According to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent, on February 10, detectives received a complaint in reference to Ronald J. Dugas, Jr., 44, of Lake Charles in reference to contractor fraud.
Vincent says during the investigation the victim stated, in January, he hired Dugas to perform construction at his residence, at which time he paid him in full for materials and labor, over $4,000. The victim further stated numerous weeks went by with no work being completed at the home.
After a month and a half, Dugas allegedly performed approximately five hours of work and failed to return to complete the job. It was also learned Dugas did not deliver all the victim’s materials, which he previously paid for. Further investigation revealed Dugas did not have a contractor’s license, according to Vincent.
Vincent says Judge Tony Fazzio signed a warrant in the amount of $35,000 for Dugas’ arrest April 9. He was arrested later the same day and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with the following:
· Residential contractor fraud $1,000 to $5,000.
· Residential contractor fraud no license.
· Exploitation of the infirmed.
Dugas was previously arrested for contractor fraud for a similar incident on April 6.
CPSO Detective Garrett Laborde is the lead investigator on this case.
