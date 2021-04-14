Coach Orgeron breaks down QB snap counts for the LSU spring game

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU concludes their workouts on Saturday with the annual spring game, and the big question remains, who will be the starter at QB. Well, Max Johnson will get the first snap, but it’s still a four-horse race for the top job.
“You know, the reason why Max is getting the first snap is, I told him, hey, he finishes the season 2-0. You know it was hard for Myles. I could’ve gave Myles the first snap too. It really didn’t matter. They’re all competing for a job. Who takes the first snaps, they’ll all take equal snaps and stuff. I think that’s more of a status deal. There is no starting quarterback. They’re all competing and all four of them are very, very talented. I think you’re really going to like Garrett Nussmeier. He’s very talented. He’s got to learn the offense. TJ’s had a good spring. All of them had a good spring, but you know what, we’re just getting started. We’re putting in a new offense and new (plays) every day. We can’t judge those guys yet. We’ve got to get them enough reps to where we can get into the game situations, have some preseason games and then give them a chance to compete for the starting job,” said Ed Orgeron.
LSU’s opening opponent, UCLA will no doubt tune in for the spring game. The play-calling will be vanilla, but that doesn’t mean the intensity won’t be amped up.
“No, no we want them competing. This is another practice. We need this. That’s why we’re going first offense versus first defense. Second offense versus second defense. Now, we’re going to rotate some players. We’re going to keep it fundamentally (sound). We’re not going to do a lot of things to put on TV and obviously UCLA is going to be watching us so we don’t want to give up everything, but we do want to do enough things to let our players compete and have fun,” said Orgeron.
Fans will be allowed to attend the spring game in Tiger Stadium. Admission is free. Kickoff is set for noon.
