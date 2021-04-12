Will Wade lands Missouri transfer Xavier Pinson

Missouri's Xavier Pinson plays against Georgia in an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (Source: Mark Humphrey)
By Spencer Chrisman | April 12, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT - Updated April 16 at 12:40 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With LSU point guard Javonte Smart announcing his decision to enter the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday, April 8, Will Wade and company on Monday, April 12, landed Missouri transfer point guard Xavier Pinson, according to his Instagram page.

Pinson was the leading scorer for the Missouri Tigers. He averaged 13.6 points per game and started all 26 games. He added 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He also shot 38.6 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from behind the arc.

LSU confirmed that Pinson has officially part of the LSU basketball team on Friday, April 16.

