Cowboys complete sweep over UIW with 10-4 win on Sunday

Reid Bourque, who had a tremendous weekend at the plate by going 8 for 14 (.571) with a home run, four doubles and nine runs batted in, sparked the rally with a lead-off solo homer to put the Cowboys up 1-0. Later in the inning, Tré Obregon popped a two-run, two-out single to increase the lead to 3-0 then Jake Dickerson hit his second home run of the weekend with a three-run blast to make it a 6-0 game.