SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 10, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 10, 2021.
Renee Ashley Kerlegan, 37, Sulphur: Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; contraband defined: certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.
Candice Rae Peloquin, 34, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated: first offense; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Jaandre Kentrell Willis, 21, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments.
Calvin Baird Guidry, 52, Lake Charles: Flight from an officer: aggravated flight from an officer; when lighted lamps are required; operating while intoxicated; first offense; operating vehicle while license is suspended.
Robert Christian Zimmerman, 45, Lake Charles: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; direct contempt of court.
Rafael Rodriguez, 57, Houston, TX: Disturbing the peace.
Joshua Bernard Hardy, 38, Westlake: Direct contempt of court; attempted home invasion; disturbing the peace; resisting an officer; simple battery; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription.
Jessy Lee Binegar, 28, Vinton: Aggravated battery; disturbing the peace.
Scot William Bordelon, 22, Lake Charles: Simple battery of the infirm; criminal trespass.
Brandon Dale Berry, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.
Reynaldo Esquivel, 43, San Antonio, TX: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; turning movements and required signals; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.
