Locals line up at vaccine clinics to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Almost 900,000 people in the state are fully vaccinated, and over 2.1 million doses have been administered. And in Southwest Louisiana, 13.2 percent of residents have gotten the shot. That number is still the lowest percentage in the state, which is why several vaccine clinics across the area are hoping to increase herd immunity while boosting percentages.
From CHRISTUS Ochsner to Memorial to the VA clinic, three COVID-19 vaccine clinics offering all three of the vaccines were held Saturday in an effort to make vaccines more accessible.
Angela Durio, RN care manager at the VA clinic cites rising COVID-19 positivity rates as an indicator for the need in our community.
“The positivity rate for Lake Charles has been close to 15 percent, which has been higher than the National average. So, Lake Charles, being the sixth largest city in Louisiana, our positivity rate has been really disproportionate to that. So, we’ve been trying to make an effort to get everyone vaccinated as quickly as we can.”
Scott Shandersky, who received his dose at the CHRISTUS Health Clinic, held at Zion Tabernacle Church, knew he wanted to get the vaccine prior to coming.
“To protect other people and to protect myself,Ii just think that it’s a good thing. I don’t see any reason not to. We all get vaccinated as children against other very dangerous diseases. We have a new one, so it’s good to move along with science and protect everybody.”
Justin Jardneaux felt like it was his duty as a veteran and community member.
“My kids got COVID-19 really bad. My parents got it. So, I feel like it was important that I, as a disabled veteran, get my vaccine, help prevent them getting from sick and also, getting back data to the rest of the community on it.”
Both saying it’s bringing us one step closer to returning to pre-pandemic times.
“We’ve been had a rough year where we started from. Without change, we’re just going to stay the same. So you’ve got to do something about it.”
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.