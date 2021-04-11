FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny start to the workweek but plenty of rainy days ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A warm and sunny end to the weekend was just what the doctor ordered after beginning with storms early Saturday morning. Temperatures shot up quickly today, topping out in the middle 80s under an abundance of sunshine this afternoon. Any outdoor plans this evening will be just perfect as temperatures drop into the 70s by sunset and continue through the 60s by late-evening, before eventually dropping into the 50s again overnight.
This perfect spring weather continues for Monday, but as we know, all good things must come to an end at some point. Highs tomorrow will again top out in the middle 80s with just a few clouds from time to time. Monday night, clouds begin to increase as moisture increases off the Gulf. This will eventually result in some showers beginning to arrive after midnight into the commute for Tuesday morning with lows back into the 60s.
Rain gear will be needed beginning Tuesday as scattered showers in the morning will lead to some additional thunderstorms at times by the afternoon. Temperatures remain on the warmer side as the front on its way doesn’t push through until Wednesday which means even more rain for the middle portion of the week.
The chances for rain and storms increase to 70% for Wednesday as the cold front moves into the region, sending a threat of some stronger storms that will include heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds. Models show this beginning as early as Wednesday morning and carry into the afternoon hours. The front will continue to make steady progress, eventually pushing off the coast by Wednesday night into Thursday.
Behind this front, temperatures take a dip with lows back into the 50s and highs into the lower 70s by Thursday, Friday and Saturday. By the following weekend, a trough of low pressure will skirt by the area, bringing an additional threat of more rain for Saturday into early Sunday. Finally, some signs of drier weather return by the following Monday and Tuesday.
All in all, rain totals over the next several days look to average out to between 2 and 3 inches with the bulk of the heaviest rain falling on Wednesday and then again for Saturday into early Sunday.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
