Cowgirls avoid series sweep, defeat Southeastern 3-1

HAMMOND— McNeese softball avoided a Southland Conference series sweep here Saturday with a 3-1 series finale win over Southeastern Louisiana to improve to 19-21 overall and 9-6 in league play. The loss drops SE La. to 23-14 overall and 12-3 in the SLC.
McNeese jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the opening frame when Cori McCrary led the game off with a single to left field then stole second to herself in scoring position. A sac bunt by Jil Poullard moved McCrary to third base with one out. Kaylee Lopez’s sacrifice fly to centerfield allowed McCrary to score for the early lead.
The Lions didn’t waste any time in tying the game at one apiece with a run in the bottom of the first inning on a run by Aeriyl Mass.
McNeese scored two runs on two outs in the third inning to take a 3-1 lead. After ground outs by McCrary and Poullard, Lopez was hit by a pitch. A single by Toni Perrin sent Lopez to third then Perrin stole second. Haylee Brinlee’s double to left-center scored both Lopez and Perrin.
Southeastern La. had runners in scoring position in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings including a runner on third in the fourth and sixth inning but Cowgirl starter Ashley Vallejo got out of the jam with flyouts in the fourth and fifth innings and a strikeout in the sixth inning.
Vallejo improved to 3-6 on the year with the complete-game victory after allowing one run on seven hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
Six Cowgirls picked up at least one hit apiece with Brinlee picking up the only extra-base hit in the game and both RBI.
McNeese will return home for its next four games including a Tuesday game against No. 15/17 LSU. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. The Cowgirls will host Abilene Christian in a three-game Southland Conference series next Friday and Saturday.
