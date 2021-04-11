Cowboys sweep Cardinals in doubleheader

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Will Dion posted another stellar start on the mound in Saturday’s first game of a Southland Conference doubleheader against Incarnate Word, but it was the explosiveness of the McNeese offense that was just as impressive as the Cowboys pounded the Cardinals 19-1.
Dion (4-3) carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning before the Cardinals got an RBI single with two outs to snap the bid and the shutout. The 19 runs are the most scored by the Cowboys since setting a school record with 32 runs against ULM in the 2017 season.
GAME 1:
All nine starters in the lineup recorded at least one hit in game one with seven of those collecting multiple hits.
The Cowboys wasted little time in getting on the board, scoring five runs in the first inning. Nate Fisbeck had the big hit with a three-run homer as he finished the game 2 for 3 with six RBI. He also added a double. Reid Bourque continued his hot weekend by going 3 for 4 with three doubles and three RBI while Clayton Rasbeary added a 3 for 3 game with two RBI and four runs scored and added a solo home run in the fourth inning.
Payton Harden (2 for 5, RBI, 2 runs), Julian Gonzales (2 for 3, 3 runs), Kade Morris (2 for 4, RBI, run), and Schuyler Thibodaux (3 for 4, 2 RBI, run) collected multiple hits in the game.
GAME 2:
Starting pitcher Jonathan Ellison threw seven innings and allowed just one run on three hits while Jake Dickerson picked up two hits including a first-inning home run, his first of the season, as the Cowboys posted a 4-1 win.
UIW tied the game after a fourth-inning home run but the Cowboys got the run back in the bottom of the inning after Bourque hit a two-run single to score Dickerson and Tré Obregon to make it a 3-1 lead.
Julian Gonzales added some cushion with a solo homer in the sixth inning to cap the scoring.
Ellison (2-1) picked up the win while Cameron Foster notched his first save of the season after throwing the final two innings of perfect ball with three strikeouts.
McNeese won the series after a 4-1 win in the nightcap. The Cowboys will go for the sweep on Sunday with a 1 p.m. start.
