Cowboys sweep Cardinals in doubleheader

The Cowboys wasted little time in getting on the board, scoring five runs in the first inning. Nate Fisbeck had the big hit with a three-run homer as he finished the game 2 for 3 with six RBI. He also added a double. Reid Bourque continued his hot weekend by going 3 for 4 with three doubles and three RBI while Clayton Rasbeary added a 3 for 3 game with two RBI and four runs scored and added a solo home run in the fourth inning.