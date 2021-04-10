Virtual disaster recovery resource sessions available for hurricane victims

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - GOHSEP is teaming up with multiple agencies to put on virtual disaster recovery resource information sessions during a two-week span in April.
Closed captioning is available, and all webinars are being held over Zoom. The parentheses highlight conference codes.
April 14
6 p.m. - FEMA individual assistance programs an services (478044)
April 15
10 a.m. - LA Housing Corporations: Approach to disaster recovery efforts (478044)
10 a.m. - USDA-program & services (616681)
3 p.m. - HUD multifamily and single family programs and services (478044)
3 p.m. - LA Department of Children and Family Services Program (616681)
April 16
6 p.m. - Disaster recovery and resiliency-assistance available from SBA (478044)
April 17
10 a.m. - Disaster legal services - know your rights (478044)
3 p.m. - LA Department of Insurance: After the storms (478044)
April 21
6 p.m. - USDA programs and services (616681)
6 p.m. - Disaster legal services: Know your rights (478044)
April 22
10 a.m. - HUD public housing programs and services (478044)
10 a.m. - LA Housing Corporations: Approach to disaster recovery efforts (478044)
April 23
6 p.m. - LA DOI: After the storm (478044)
April 24
10 a.m. - FEMA individual assistance program and services (478044)
3 p.m. - LA Department of Children and Family Services program (478044)
3 p.m. - Servies offered by the Calcasieu Parish Human Services Department (616681)
To register for an info session, click HERE. You can also call 216-706-7075.
