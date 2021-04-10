SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 9, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 9, 2021.
Joseph Tobias Bellard, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule ii; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or more); driving on roadway laned for traffic; registration, commercial vehicles, expired plate.
Darius Timothy Williams, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana 1st offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II; probation detainer.
Nicholas Cade Zieglar, 25, Starks: Prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II.
Justin Wayne Kingrey, 29, Starks: Direct contempt of court; theft of goods under $500; criminal trespass; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule I; tail lamps.
Zachary Allan Kinser, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery: strangulation.
Timothy Wayne Phillips, 33, Sulphur: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.
Joey Duran Whitted, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery; obstruction of justice; attempted produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic.
David Rodney Dorman, 50, Starks: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; simple burglary.
Jerome Michael Darjean, 40, Iowa: Direct contempt of court.
Ashley Nicole Monceaux, 34, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; simple assault.
Rodricus Douvous Campbell, 47, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.
Michael Anthony BrumField, 33, New Orleans: Instate detainer.
Ronald Joseph Dugas, 44, Lake Charles: Residential contractor fraud $500 to $1500; exploitation of the infirmed; residential contractor fraud $1500 or more.
Destin Alexander Reed, 26, Welsh: Possession of synthetic marijuana 2nd offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Christian Martinez-Orellana, 28, Denham Springs: Operating vehicle while license is suspended; violations of registration provisions: switched license plate; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less).
Jaylon Anthony Goodwin, 20, Vinton: Simple burglary; criminal trespass.
Nicole Foreman Adaway, 50, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery: child endangerment.
Kirklyn Kane Brown, 22, Lake Charles: Instate detainer (5 counts).
