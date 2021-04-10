Louisiana Railroad Days Festival 2021

DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Railroad Days Festival makes a comeback as one of the first community celebrations since the pandemic began.
The bliss of gliding to the top of the ferris wheel and going around the carousel has returned to Southwest Louisiana.
“We were so thrilled with the opportunity to be able to give this back to our community, not only to DeQuincy, who has suffered greatly, but to all of Calcasieu Parish,” said the festival’s chairperson Tonya Thibodeaux.
The Louisiana Railroad Days Festival kicked off Thursday night with games, food and rides, although, it does look different than in years past.
“It’s a little different, because we have a lot of things that we have to follow,” said Tasha Lyles.
Lyles, a DeQuincy resident, who runs the face painting booth at the festival said she gladly takes the extra time and steps for sanitation, even though it changes how quickly she can work.
“We’re used to fast pace environment, but with all the new procedures that we have to follow, it’s kind of slowed us down because we have to sterilize everything.”
While the festival is asking attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing, there is still a sense of togetherness many have been longing for.
“Please come to the Louisiana Railroad Days Festival, and help us feed your soul,” said Thibodeaux.
The festival is located near the DeQuincy Railroad Museum, 400 Lake Charles Ave. DeQuincy, La.
Festival Dates
Thursday, April 8, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Friday, April 9, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, April 10, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
