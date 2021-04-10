Lake Charles woman arrested after pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman was arrested for DWI first offense and open container Friday night after allegedly striking and killing a man on US 171.
According to Louisiana State Police Trooper Derek Senegal, troopers from Troop D responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on US 171 near Theriot Road in Calcasieu Parish on Friday, April 9, at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Senegal says the crash claimed the life of Benjamin Lewis Murray, 50, of Lake Charles, and the initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Murray was attempting to walk across the northbound lanes of travel on US 171.
At the same time, a northbound 2016 Honda Accord driven by Candice Rae Walker Peloquin, 34, of Lake Charles, struck Murray, according to Senegal.
Senegal says Murray sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Peloquin was properly restrained at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries. Her passenger was properly restrained and not injured.
According to Senegal, as part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from Peloquin and Murray and submitted for analysis. Impairment on the part of Peloquin is suspected to be a factor in the crash. She was arrested and charged with DWI first offense and open container. Additional charges are possible, and the crash remains under investigation.
Time and time again, Troopers witness preventable motor vehicle crashes. Impairment and lack of seat belt usage are primary causes of crashes across the state of Louisiana. Nearly half of the fatal crashes in Louisiana are caused by impaired drivers. Louisiana State Police urge motorists to have a plan in place that includes a designated driver.
Choose to not drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver, and always buckle up.
Crashes involving pedestrians can often be avoided by following some basic safety guidelines. Pedestrians should wear light-colored or reflective clothing and should always avoid walking on the roadway in dark areas. Pedestrians must also assume that approaching motorists cannot see them, especially at night. Crossing roadways only in well-lit, designated areas and always walking facing traffic will enhance the safety for pedestrians.
Troop D has investigated six fatal crashes resulting in six deaths in 2021.
