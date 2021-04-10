Head-on crash in Acadia Parish claims life of three, including Lake Charles man

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Three people are dead following a head-on collision in Acadia Parish Wednesday.
According to Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen, Troop I was notified of a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near mile marker 77 (west of Crowley) in Acadia Parish at approximately 12 a.m., Wednsday, April 7. The crash claimed the life of two drivers and an occupant in one of the vehicles.
Gossen says the deceased individuals have been identified as Sadie Fontenot, 25, of Eunice; Derrell W. Smith, Jr., 27, of Lake Charles; and Kelsie Murphy, 24, of Crowley.
The preliminary investigation by state police revealed a vehicle was traveling east in the westbound lanes of travel on I-10 before colliding with another vehicle head-on. Shortly after the initial impact, a Ford F-250 collided with one of the vehicles. Debris from the crashes caused minor damage to a passing 18-wheeler, according to Gossen.
Gossen says that due to the severity of the crash, seat belt usage on the part of the deceased driver and passenger was unable to be determined. A passenger in one of the vehicles was properly restrained and was transported to local hospital in critical condition. Fontenot was not restrained and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the F-250 and 18-wheeler were both properly restrained and reported no injuries. Those drivers also submitted breath samples which indicated no alcohol present.
This crash remains under investigation, and updates will be released as information becomes available.
Troop I has investigated 20 fatal crashes resulting in 25 deaths in 2021.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.