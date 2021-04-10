Head-on crash in Acadia Parish claims life of three, including Lake Charles man

Gossen says that due to the severity of the crash, seat belt usage on the part of the deceased driver and passenger was unable to be determined. A passenger in one of the vehicles was properly restrained and was transported to local hospital in critical condition. Fontenot was not restrained and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office. The driver of the F-250 and 18-wheeler were both properly restrained and reported no injuries. Those drivers also submitted breath samples which indicated no alcohol present.