Calcasieu Police Jury votes in favor of more hurricane funding

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - More hurricane funding may be coming to Southwest Louisiana. The Calcasieu Police Jury voted in favor of Governor Jon Bel Edward’s request for more funding for hurricane recovery.
The governor’s request is for $3 billion for unmet needs in storm-affected areas. The resolution is being sent to the Louisiana Congressional Delegation and the Biden Administration urging passage of the additional funding.
The funding is focused on long-term recovery, but locals have their own opinions about how funding could help the area.
“It is elderly who can’t get out and work, who can’t afford to do anything and can’t afford to keep insurance on their homes,” said local, Melissa Fontenot-Simeon.
Her father, an elderly local, lost everything in the hurricane. He is unable to work, to fix his home and has received little help. In her opinion, funding should be prioritized for the older population
“The younger generation, we can get out there, and we can work for it and get after it. But the elderly definitely need help,” said Fontenot-Simeon.
Last year’s storm left Joey Plaster without a job. He believes funding should help everyone, as many have been left to face a very difficult year.
“It would be like another stimulus,” Plaster said. “They can put it towards rent, put it towards down payment for a new trailer, repairs for their vehicles,” said Plaster.
Parish Administrator, Bryan Beam said is still too early to tell how much funding Calcasieu Parish will receive, but it will help with home repairs, flood mitigation, public facility improvements, and more.
“We will be ready with a plan that has a priority, that is being worked through now,” Beam said. “We won’t waste any time with how that money will be spent,” said Beam.
Most people question who will be eligible to receive funds.
“Anybody who may think they may qualify, please contact the police jury, and we can make sure we know about their situation,” said Beam.
The resolution can be viewed on the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s website at www.calcasieuparish.gov/recovery.
The Governor’s request is available at https://gov.louisiana.gov/assets/docs/Letters/Letter-Pres-Biden-1-26.pdf.
