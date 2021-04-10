Former McNeese golfer Robert MacIntyre makes cut in Masters debut

AUGUSTA, Ga. (KPLC) - Former McNeese golfer Robert MacIntyre closed out day two’s back nine strong at the Masters to punch his ticket to the weekend. The Scot would birdie three consecutive holes from the 12th to finish two-under on the day, making the halfway cut in his Masters debut.
The former McNeese Cowboy would bounce back Friday after a two-over showing on Thursday.
“Yesterday the nerves— I was shaking at the first tee, it’s normal here. I just wanted to get right back into the golf tournament, I wasn’t worried about anything other than getting back into the golf tournament and that’s what I went and done,” said MacIntyre. “I’m going to have a chance over the weekend if I can post to get one tomorrow.”
MacIntyre’s even score sits him tied at 21st alongside former champion Bubba Watson. Englishman Justin Rose leads the pack into Saturday with a seven-under 137.
