FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wonderful end to the weekend; more rain next week

Unfortunately, the front will stall over the area or just to our south of Wednesday, wafting northward and southward for a few days and kicking up shower and thunderstorms chances back up Wednesday later in the afternoon. This combined with slightly cooler temperatures and clouds means highs only in the 70s for a few days next week beginning mid-week. The front stays south of the area Thursday which will begin to draw down the rain chances a bit for Thursday and Friday before another trough of low pressure arrives for the following weekend, increasing rain chances especially for the second half of next weekend.