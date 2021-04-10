FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wonderful end to the weekend; more rain next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After some strong storms moved through parts of Southwest Louisiana early this morning, conditions have been improving with what’s left of some clouds nearly gone and temperatures that warmed up nicely into the lower 80s this afternoon. Our winds are now out of the Northwest which is pushing some drier and cooler air in for this evening. Expect temperatures to fall through the 60s and into the 50s overnight under clear skies.
Beautiful weather resumes for Sunday with day filled with sunshine and temperatures tomorrow warming quickly out of the lower 50s and into the lower to middle 80s by afternoon. Humidity values won’t be too high, so it should be a nice day to enjoy the outdoors! Just remember to wear sunscreen as the UV index is creeping up higher this time of year. Clouds begin to increase Sunday night as winds shift back out of the south with lows tomorrow night in the middle to upper 50s.
Our pristine sunny skies come quickly to an end on Monday as clouds begin to increase also some sunshine mixed in will make for a warmer but relatively quiet start to the workweek with temperatures heating up into the middle 80s during the afternoon. A few showers may begin to arrive late Monday night into Tuesday morning as moisture gets drawn in off the Gulf ahead of a cold front projected to push through the state Tuesday. This will bring some scattered thunderstorms through the afternoon with the main line arriving by afternoon.
Unfortunately, the front will stall over the area or just to our south of Wednesday, wafting northward and southward for a few days and kicking up shower and thunderstorms chances back up Wednesday later in the afternoon. This combined with slightly cooler temperatures and clouds means highs only in the 70s for a few days next week beginning mid-week. The front stays south of the area Thursday which will begin to draw down the rain chances a bit for Thursday and Friday before another trough of low pressure arrives for the following weekend, increasing rain chances especially for the second half of next weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.