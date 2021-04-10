Cowgirls drop doubleheader against Southeastern

Cowgirl reliever Ashley Vallejo who replaced starter Whitney Tate in the seventh gave up a leadoff solo home run to the first batter she faced to tie the game at two apiece. Vallejo struck out the next batter before giving up a single to Mass. Mass stole second before Vallejo struck out Lindsey Rizzo for the second out. After a walk to Madisen Blackford, pinch hitter Karlee Kraft singled to right-center that scored Mass for the game-winning run. (SE La. 3, McN 2)