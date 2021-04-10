Cowgirls drop doubleheader against Southeastern

HAMMOND - McNeese softball dropped a Southland Conference doubleheader at Southeastern Louisiana here Friday night by the scores of 3-2 in both games.
With the losses, McNeese falls to 18-21 overall and 8-6 in league play. SE La. improves to 23-13 overall and 13-4 in the SLC.
The Cowgirls let a 2-1 lead slip away in the opening game of the series, allowing the Lions to score two runs in the bottom of the seventh to pick up the first game victory.
McNeese stranded eight baserunners in the nightcap, leaving the bases loaded in the second inning and coming away empty-handed. The Cowgirls also stranded runners in scoring position in the third inning and left the tying run stranded on third base in the fifth and sixth innings.
Southeastern La. outhit McNeese 15-8 on the day. Cori McCrary, Tonie Perrin, and Jil Poullard all led the Cowgirls on the day with two hits apiece on the day.
Ashley Vallejo (2-6) picked up the loss in relief in the opening game after giving up two runs on three hits in 2/3 innings. Saleen Flores (5-7) took the loss in the nightcap after giving up three runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings.
Whitney Tate opened the series in the circle for the Cowgirls and allowed one earned run on seven hits, with one strikeout and no walks in 6.0 innings before being replaced by Vallejo.
GAME 1:
McCrary hit a home run to left field on the first pitch of the game (McN 1, SE La. 0) Southeastern tied the game at one apiece on an RBI ground out that scored Aeriyl Mass. Mass led the game off with a single up the middle, stole second then went to third on a wild pitch.
McNeese took advantage of two Lions miscues in the third inning when McCrary reached on an error then Chloe Gomez also reached on an error sending McCrary to third. After a stolen base by Gomez, Kaylee Lopez singled to center field that scored McCrary for a 2-1 lead. McNeese tried to add another run but Gomez was thrown out at home by the Southeastern centerfielder. (McN 2, SE La. 1)
McNeese came up with a huge double play in the sixth inning with one out and the tying run on third. Pitcher Whitney Tate threw out Kelci Bodin at home off a grounder and catcher Gracie Devall threw out Anna Rodenberg attempting to advance to third.
Cowgirl reliever Ashley Vallejo who replaced starter Whitney Tate in the seventh gave up a leadoff solo home run to the first batter she faced to tie the game at two apiece. Vallejo struck out the next batter before giving up a single to Mass. Mass stole second before Vallejo struck out Lindsey Rizzo for the second out. After a walk to Madisen Blackford, pinch hitter Karlee Kraft singled to right-center that scored Mass for the game-winning run. (SE La. 3, McN 2)
GAME 2:
McNeese left the bases loaded after Toni Perrin led the second inning off with a single then Ortiz walked. Perrin went to second on a passed ball then third on a ground out by Brinlee. Perrin was thrown out at home on an attempted suicide squeeze. Poullard singled to load the bases but a pop out by Sara Geier ended the threat.
Cowgirls left two runners in scoring position with one out after McCrary led off with a single through the right side. After ground outs by Gomez and Lopez sent McCrary to third. Perrin walked then stole second to put runners on 2nd and 3rd. Ortiz grounded out too short for the third out.
Southeastern broke a scoreless game by scoring three runs on two hits to take a 3-0 lead. C. Beal drew a bases-loaded walk to give the Lions a 1-0 lead. Greely’s fielder’s choice scored Bodin for a 2-0 lead and the Beal scored on a wild pitch for a 3-0 lead. (SE La. 3, McN 0)
McNeese answered with two runs with two outs to cut the lady lions lead to 3-2. A single by Aaliyah Ortiz scored Gomez who reached on an error. Pinch-runner Rebekah DiLaVore scored on a wild pitch for the second Cowgirl run. (SE La. 3, McN 2)
The Cowgirls stranded the tying run on third base with one out when Jil Poullard singled up the middle, stole second, and went to third on an error. Poullard was left on base after a strikeout by pinch hitter Amy Reed and a line out by McCrary.
