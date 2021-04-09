Two Texas men arrested for attempted second-degree murder

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - Two men from Orange, TX, have been arrested for attempted second-degree murder for their alleged connection with a shooting that occurred in Vinton Monday.
According to Vinton police, Monday, April 5, at approximately 5:11 p.m., Vinton Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1400-block of Gum Cove Road for a shooting.
Police say once the officers arrived, they found the victim, a 25-year-old Sulphur man, shot in the abdomen. The victim was airlifted to a local hospital where he was last listed in stable condition.
According to police, Vinton officers arrested two men for their alleged connection with the shooting. James Williams, 20, and Tayvis Wilson, 21, both of Orange, TX, on Thursday, April 8, for attempted second-degree murder.
Recently, Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso installed license plate reader cameras in Vinton.
Police say a witness to the incident reported a partial license plate number to Vinton police who were then able to contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Real Time Crime Center who, using the LPR data, were able to provide the entire license plate number which ultimately led to the arrest of the two individuals.
Williams and Wilson were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. No bond has been set.
The victim is still listed in stable condition at a local hospital.
The Vinton Police were assisted in the investigation by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Orange, TX, Police Department, Orange County, TX, Sheriff’s Office, and the Orange County, TX, DA’s Office. The lead investigator on this case is Detective David Lyons.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.