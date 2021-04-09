SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 8, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 8, 2021.
Jason Michael Hudson, 43, Merryville, LA: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice.
Jalen Paul Latigue, 29, Lake Charles: Switched license plates; no motor vehicle insurance; domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert Riley Sekaly, 60, Natchitoches: Instate detainer.
Carlton Joseph Guillory, 36, Lake Charles: Harassment.
James Mark Seal, 39, Westlake: Violations of protective orders.
Jason Anthony Durousseau, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; third-degree rape.
Brittany Dionne Watson, 35, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.
Daniel Marius Wilson Sr., 49, DeQuincy: Forgery.
Ernest John Cheatham Jr., 60, New Orleans: Failure to register as a sex offender.
Datin Kayd Deshotel, 22, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Tayvis Isaiah-James Wilson, 21, Orange, TX: Attempted second-degree murder.
James Emil Williams Jr., 20, Orange, TX: Attempted second-degree murder.
Daniel Joseph Mesch, 58, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; resisting an officer; out of state detainer.
Vincent Gerald Wilson IV, 22, Lake Charles: Tail lamps; aggravated flight from an officer; failure to stop or yield.
