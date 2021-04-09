SWLA Recovery Resource Fair happening today and tomorrow

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Southwest Long Term Committee will be holding a Recovery Resource Fair for Calcasieu and Cameron Parish today and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
But the fair is not limited to just two parishes.
The fair will be held in the Buccaneer Room on the third floor of the Civic Center.
This fair is a collaborative effort of local, state and federal resources to help link survivors to recovery resources as they work to rebuild their homes after the previous hurricane season.
Vendors you can expect to see at the event include
- Acadian Legal Services
- American Red Cross
- Cajun Navy Foundation
- Calcasieu Council on Aging
- Calcasieu Parish Police Jury-Human Svs.
- Choices Coordinated Care Solutions
- Catholic Charities Southwest Louisiana
- Department of Justice
- FEMA
- FEMA Civil Rights
- FEMA VAL/DCM/ Referral
- Fuller Center Disaster Rebuilders
- Greater St. Mary
- Housing & Urban Development (Virtual)
- Imperial Human Services District
- Lake Charles Public Housing
- Louisiana Dept. of Education- Child Care Assist. Prg.
- Louisiana Dept. of Health
- Louisiana Dept. of Insurance
- Louisiana Housing Corporation
- Louisiana Spirit
- Louisiana United Methodist Disaster Recovery
- Louisiana Workforce Commission
- Small Business Administration (Virtual)
- Southwest Louisiana Apt. Association
- Southwest Louisiana Center for Health
- United Way of Southwest Louisiana
- Veterans Administration- Homeless Program
- Vessel Project
- and more
