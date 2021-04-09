Prosecutor calls Monceaux a ‘disgusting monster of a pedophile and a rapist’

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An ex-Calcasieu sheriff’s deputy is guilty as charged of sex crimes against three young girls.
It means David Monceaux will spend life in prison.
Monceaux confessed to sexual activity with the girls and now stands convicted of two counts of first-degree rape and three counts of sexual battery. The victims were between four and eight years old when the crimes happened.
In closing arguments, prosecutor Charles Robinson called Monceaux a “disgusting monster of a pedophile and a rapist.”
“In closing arguments, we felt that it was important to really emphasize the horrific nature. Not just that these crimes were committed but just how horrible they were. This evidence clearly established that this defendant is a monster,” he said.
All three young victims took the witness stand. Calcasieu District Attorney Stephen Dwight says it was a difficult case for all.
“It shows we have some very evil people in Calcasieu Parish, but justice will prevail. When you have those difficult cases and those bad people, we’re going to prosecute to the fullest. And we’re going to bring them to justice,” Dwight said. “I’d like to thank the jury for paying close attention to some very difficult facts and returning a very quick and just verdict. I’m proud of the team we put together with the detectives with law enforcement that investigated this difficult case to our prosecutors.”
Prosecutor Denisse Parrales says it’s a reminder to be alert and listen to children.
“I think that we really need to be vigilant with regards to our children, and listen to what they say when they say it. Often times, they use childlike words, and they really are trying to tell you something,” said Parrales
Public defender King Alexander told jurors he would not insult their intelligence by asking them to let Monceaux walk free.
“Mr. Monceaux, he confessed, and he’s very remorseful. And he did not want to put his family through this trial, but for legal reasons, he did,” says Alexander.
He admits some people may wonder why there was a trial since Monceaux confessed.
“It’s against our policy to plead someone guilty to life without parole. The clients have the right to overrule us on that, but Mr. Monceaux did not,” said Alexander.
Even though Monceaux faces mandatory life in prison, formal sentencing is set for April 21.
This was the first jury trial in Calcasieu Parish since the pandemic and the hurricanes, and it’s the first since Dwight became D.A.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.