Lake Charles man accused of attempted rape

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been accused of attempted rape, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.
Sergeant Brenda Desormeaux says officers received a call and were dispatched to a residence on 6th Ave. in reference to an attempted rape around 9 a.m. on April 8, 2021.
During their investigation of the incident Jason Durosseau, 41, was identified as the suspect. Officers say they learned that Durosseau approached the victim, pushed her down, and tried to rape her.
A witness who was nearby during the incident told officers they heard the victim screaming and rushed to help. But that when Durosseau saw the witness who was on the phone with 911, he ran away.
Police say the witness followed Durosseau while on the phone with police, which assisted in their Patrol Division locating him and placing Durosseau under arrest.
Durosseau was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Facility for attempted 3rd-degree rape. His bond has been set at $350,000 by Judge Fazzio.
