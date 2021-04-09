Kentucky limits no-knock warrants after Breonna Taylor death

The law signed by the Democratic governor is not the total ban many demonstrators and some Democratic lawmakers had sought, but it also doesn’t prevent individual cities and towns from banning the warrants completely. The measure drew bipartisan support in the legislature, where Republicans hold veto-proof supermajorities in the House and Senate. The law only permits no-knock warrants if there is “clear and convincing evidence” that the crime being investigated “would qualify a person, if convicted, as a violent offender.”