Ex-sheriff’s deputy found guilty on all charges involving sexual activity with three girls between ages of four and eight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Ex-deputy David Monceaux, 34, Lake Charles, has been found guilty on all charges; two counts of first-degree rape and three counts of sexual battery of a juvenile.
Monceaux is facing life without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence and is held without bond.
“I am proud of our team for bringing justice to the victims of these horrible crimes,” Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight said. “Sadly, there are predators in our parish and once they are found, we will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”
Sentencing for Monceaux is set for April 21, 2021, before Judge Canaday.
Assistant District Attorneys Denisse Parrales and Charles Robinson prosecuted the case for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.
