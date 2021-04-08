Texas man indicted on manslaughter

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Today, the Calcasieu Parish Grand Jury indicted a Texas man on one count of manslaughter and one count of aggravated flight from an officer in connection to an incident that occurred in Sulphur last month.
On Thursday, March 18, a Calcasieu deputy attempted to stop Kristopher LaLonde, 47, of Groves, TX, for a traffic violation. LaLonde ran a stop sign while being pursued by the deputy, causing a collision with another vehicle who had the right of way, which ultimately resulted in a fatality in the lawful vehicle.
“An innocent life was taken because LaLonde chose not to comply with the deputy’s order after he activated his lights and sirens,” Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight said. “I want to be clear that if you don’t comply with a lawful order from law enforcement in our parish, you will be held accountable.”
The trial for LaLonde will be scheduled at a later date.
