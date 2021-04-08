66,000 pounds of fresh food distributed in Cameron

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - In partnership with the Lions Club of Cameron Parish and Grand Lake Faith Temple, Second Harvest Food Bank hosted two “drive-thru” fresh food distribution in both Grand Lake and Hackberry to serve residents in need throughout Cameron Parish.
The food distributions provided more than 1,600 Cameron Parish residents with fresh food like dairy, produce, and meat.
Located approximately 20 miles from where Hurricane Laura made its landfall as the strongest storm to hit Louisiana, these distributions are part of recovery efforts to meet the urgent need of those impacted by the storms and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our continued response across south Louisiana, especially Southwest Louisiana, would not be possible without our donors, our supporters,” Paul Scelfo, Regional Director for Second Harvest Food Bank said. “It’s not just the food, but the fuel needed for our trucks to deliver that food and our volunteers who help distribute that food. Everything that has been donated helps our response efforts and made the recent distributions possible.”
While in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the destructive winds and flooding caused by Hurricane Laura resulted in the loss of countless homes and businesses. Just one month later, Hurricane Delta struck the region as a Category 2 storm, devastating any rebuilding efforts and leaving families and individuals across the Southwest Louisiana without shelter, water, and food.
Extensive destruction still remains along the coast and surrounding areas in Cameron Parish.
“There are people that are really in need of just basics things like food and water,” Stephanie Rodrigue, Cameron Parish Lion Club President said. “You have people whose incomes may have been impacted by COVID-19 because of business closures. Therefore, the need for food is even more significant, particularly in Cameron Parish, than it’s ever been before.”
Food distributions continue to be one of many long-term efforts that are underway in response to widespread devastation across Southwest Louisiana. Since the start of the coronavirus emergency in March, Second Harvest has distributed more than 50 million pounds of food and supplies to residents across 23 parishes.
Second Harvest staff, volunteers, and community partners have also distributed more than 6 million pounds of supplies to recent hurricane survivors in Southwest Louisiana.
“We’re just so blessed to have this opportunity to administer to people in our community who are still hurting, who are still rebuilding,” Pastor Chris Harrison of Grand Lake Faith Temple said. “Just being able to provide them with food goes a long way, and we’re just meeting a great need.”
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.