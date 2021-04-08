Louisiana State Board of Home Inspectors advises buyers to have homes checked out by licensed inspector

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -It’s still a challenge for many in Southwest Louisiana to repair their homes or even make them livable.
And anyone buying a new home wants to make sure there are no defects stemming from hurricane damage or any other reason.
The Louisiana State Board of Home Inspectors says the real estate market has boomed over the last year...
And so has the demand for licensed inspectors. No doubt anyone buying a house in this area wants to make sure any house they buy will be safe and healthy.
Public service videos from the housing inspectors board show what disastrous results can occur if a house is not properly inspected.
Ashley van der Meulen is a home inspector and vice chair on the state board.
“What we’re trying to do is bring about awareness for home inspectors and particularly licensed home inspectors so that the public knows that when you buy a house you should hire a licensed home inspector,” he said.
He says a licensed inspector will check out major components and operating systems within the home and help identify any issues.
The PSA shows an inspector going through a home with the prospective buyers. “Now this could be a big safety issue,” he says, showing a wobbly staircase. “You’re going to need some more supports for sure. Oh goodness,” he says upon discovery of a clogged dishwasher.”That is backed up. You’re definitely going to need a plumber. A little bit of rot here,” he says, examining windows. “These windows need to be caulked,” he says.
Inspector van der Meulen says their evaluation takes place during real estate transactions and is primarily visual.
“That would be relating to the structure, the roof, the exterior, the interior, the plumbing, the electrical, heat and air, insulation and ventilation,” he said.
He says they then write a complete report based on their findings the day of the inspection and whether the home meets their standards.
The State Board of Home Inspectors has a database to find a licensed housing inspector.
Van der muelen says as far as ongoing repairs from hurricane damage, consumers should contact local code inspectors.
The board provides a list of licensed inspectors on its web site.
