SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 6, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 6, 2021.
Kira Alyssa Lander, 19, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); theft under $1,000; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.
Victor Dominique Rivera, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); strangulation.
James Anthony Lyons, 33, Houma: Probation violation.
Ronald Joseph Dugas Jr., 44, Lake Charles: Contractor fraud of $1,500 or more; exploration of the infirmed.
Ajibola O. Adetola, 37, Chicago, IL: Theft under $5,000.
Clifton Dale Boudreaux, 33, DeQuincy: Resisting a police officer with force; battery of a correctional facility employee.
Kevin Robert Howard, 49, Livingston, TX: Residential contractor fraud up to $1,500 (2 charges).
Rapheal Darnell Trahan, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (5 charges).
Jordan Mitchell Davis, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of stolen things under $25,000; attempted possession of marijuana.
Billy James Rayburn, 40, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000; switched license plate; possession of a Schedule II drug; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Clarence Lee Green, 62, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Charles Evans Courteaux, 35, Houma: Resisting a police officer with force; possession of stolen things under $5,000; possession of stolen things under $1,000; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a felon; aggravated flight from an officer; hit and run; driver must be licensed; switched license plates; out of state detainer; instate detainer (2 charges).
Ernest Aaron Mayo, 41, DeRidder: Domestic abuse.
Robert Wayne Joubert, 37, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (4 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm by a felon.
Jalen Jospeh Praylor, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; resisting an officer by flight.
Mekal Zecharin Williams, 27, Alexandria: Improperly entering a highway; aggravated flight from an officer; obstruction of justice; possession of marijuana; possession, distribution, or sale of a legend drug without a prescription.
Kristopher Donte Roy Owens, 22, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; first offense illegal carrying of weapons.
Russell Troy Mearse, 51, Starks: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
