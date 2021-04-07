SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 6, 2021

Charles Evans Courteaux, 35, Houma: Resisting a police officer with force; possession of stolen things under $5,000; possession of stolen things under $1,000; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a felon; aggravated flight from an officer; hit and run; driver must be licensed; switched license plates; out of state detainer; instate detainer (2 charges).