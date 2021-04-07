Sulphur’s Center Circle Recreation Center to be demolished

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Seven months after Hurricane Laura, Sulphur’s Center Circle Recreation Center is being demolished.
The structure, built in the 1980′s, was damaged beyond repair, according to Sulphur Parks and Rec. director Steve Gayfield. The decision to take down the building was made because of it’s close proximity to the park’s playground.
Gayfield says no timetable has been established for the building’s replacement.
The Center Circle Center had served as a voting precinct for the Maplewood community. That precinct has been moved to Maplewood School.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.