LSU takes down in-state foe, McNeese State, 14-1

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers got back in the win column after taking down in-state foe, McNeese State, 14-1, on Tuesday, April 6.
The Tigers (18-11, 1-8 SEC) scored 14 runs on 12 hits against the Cowboys (14-14, 8-7 SLC) and will look to continue to build off their momentum as they return to Southeastern Conference play this weekend against Kentucky.
LSU got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the second inning, as Giovanni DiGiacomo returned to the lineup and hit an RBI double to left field to make it 1-0.
After a scoreless third inning, the Tigers added five runs in the bottom of the fourth. Jordan Thompson got the scoring started with an RBI single through the left side to make it 2-0.
Cade Doughty followed with an RBI single of his own up the middle scoring Brody Drost to make it 3-0.
DiGiacomo laid down an RBI sac-bunt to make it 4-0 and then, Dylan Crews singled up the middle scoring two more to make it 6-0.
The Tigers added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning when Doughty ripped a two-run double to deep center field to make it 8-0.
McNeese State finally got on the scoreboard in the top of the sixth inning when Nate Fisbeck homered to left field to make it 8-1.
Hayden Travinski got the run back in the bottom of the sixth inning for the Tigers when he launched a solo home run to left-center to make it 9-1.
LSU then erupted for five more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning when Mitchell Sanford hit a two-run triple to right-center to make it 11-1. Sanford later scored on a wild pitch to make it 12-1.
Jake Wyeth added another run on a sac-fly to make it 13-1 and Doughty tacked on one more run with his second double of the game to left field to make it 14-1. Doughty finished with his first four-hit and four-RBI game of the season.
LSU will take on Kentucky this weekend. The first game will be played Friday, April 9, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
