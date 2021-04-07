Lake Charles man arrested for residential contractor fraud

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Lake Charles man for residential contractor fraud.
According to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent, on Friday, March 19, detectives received a complaint on Ronald J. Dugas, Jr., 44, Lake Charles, in reference to contractor fraud.
Vincent says during the investigation, the victim advised detectives she hired Dugas to perform construction work at her residence. The victim stated in December 2020, she paid Dugas half the money up front to cover the materials and begin work. Dugas cashed the check from the victim the same day he received it but did not return to the home to start repairs for over two months after giving the victim multiple excuses as to why there was a delay in construction. The victim advised detectives in February Dugas arrived at her home for only a few hours to work, and she has not been able to contact him since that time.
The same day detectives received the report, they contacted Dugas at which time he stated he planned on returning to do the job the following day. Several days later, he returned to the residence and worked for approximately two hours and failed to return to complete any other work. It was also learned Dugas did not deliver all the victim’s materials, which she previously paid for, according to Vincent.
After further investigation, Vincent says detectives obtained a warrant Tuesday, March 30, signed by Judge Derek Kee for Dugas’ arrest. On Tuesday, April 6, Dugas was located, arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with residential contractor fraud over $1,500; and exploitation of the infirmed (due to the victim’s age). He was released the following day on a $15,000 bond.
CPSO Detective Chris Duhon is the lead investigator on this case.
