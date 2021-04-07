Lake Charles man arrested for residential contractor fraud

Vincent says during the investigation, the victim advised detectives she hired Dugas to perform construction work at her residence. The victim stated in December 2020, she paid Dugas half the money up front to cover the materials and begin work. Dugas cashed the check from the victim the same day he received it but did not return to the home to start repairs for over two months after giving the victim multiple excuses as to why there was a delay in construction. The victim advised detectives in February Dugas arrived at her home for only a few hours to work, and she has not been able to contact him since that time.