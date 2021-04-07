Hometown Hero Remembered: Julius Ogea

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Julius Ogea was in his early twenties when he was drafted and eventually found himself serving in the Pacific Theater of World War II. Ogea passed away Sunday at the age of 99.
Visitation will take place today from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Johnson Robison Funeral Home in Sulphur.
The funeral will be at 2 p.m.
Julius Ogea is survived by his six children, two brothers, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of this Hometown Hero.
