Free child seat check event in Lake Charles on April 10

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force, in cooperation with Louisiana State Police Troop D, will be providing a free child passenger safety seat check even in Lake Charles on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
The event will take place at Lake Charles Toyota at 3905 Gerstner Memorial Blvd. from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The child safety seat inspections will be conducted by nationally certified child passenger safety seat technicians who will assist with proper installation and answer any questions while following COVID safety protocols.
Support for this event is provided by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and Lake Charles Toyota.
Anyone who is unable to attend and would like to have a child safety seat inspected can make an appointment with Louisiana State Police Troop D by calling 337-491-2519.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.