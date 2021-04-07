FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong storms on the way this evening, then a sunny Thursday ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A stormy night is on tap for Southwest Louisiana as a line of strong to severe storms moves in from the northwestern part of the state closer to sunset and through the evening hours. These storms will be capable of strong damaging winds in addition to heavy downpours, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out either. We’ll be tracking these storms through the evening hours, so make sure to have the KPLC First Alert Weather app downloaded to receive severe weather alerts and even watch our livestream if conditions warrant.
The prime time for storms across Southwest Louisiana will be between 6 p.m. and midnight as the line moves through from northwest to southeast. Once the line exits, the severe weather threat will quickly come to an end with rain also ending after midnight. Rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch look possible with this storm system. Temperatures fall into the upper 50s to near 60 overnight with a warm sunny afternoon on tap for Thursday with highs back into the 80s.
This active storm track continues with another storm system ahead for Friday night into early Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center already has all of Southwest Louisiana highlighted in a level 2 risk of severe weather Friday night. These storms too could contain damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy downpours and even a tornado or two. We’ll continue to update you on this threat as we head into Thursday and Friday, but as of now, these storms look to exit the area by Saturday morning, leaving us with a much quieter second half of the weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
