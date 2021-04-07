FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong storms on the way this evening, then a sunny Thursday ahead

This active storm track continues with another storm system ahead for Friday night into early Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center already has all of Southwest Louisiana highlighted in a level 2 risk of severe weather Friday night. These storms too could contain damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy downpours and even a tornado or two. We’ll continue to update you on this threat as we head into Thursday and Friday, but as of now, these storms look to exit the area by Saturday morning, leaving us with a much quieter second half of the weekend.