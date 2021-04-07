FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms arrive late today, unsettled through the weekend

As you head out the door this morning go ahead and take that rain gear with you rather it be a rain jacket or umbrella because our rain chances will be on the rise as the day goes on. It’s a balmy start out there with temperatures in the upper 60′s to near 70 with the dew points back into the middle and upper 60′s, but thankfully we aren’t seeing much in the way of fog as winds have remain elevated during the overnight hours. While most of us start out dry this morning showers and a few storms will begin to fire around the lunch time hour back to our west across eastern portions of Texas and slowly make their way into Southwest Louisiana by early afternoon as temperatures climb into the upper 70′s to near 80 for the highs. The greatest chance of rain comes later in the evening however as we await the arrival of the cold front, which will slowly loose steam as it gets closer, but it will still have enough energy to fire off a few storms and the potential for a stronger storm in the mix as well. The highest chance for some of those stronger storms remains north and east of our area across northern Louisiana, but a few of those could try and make their way into Vernon, Beauregard or Allen over time.