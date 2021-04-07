FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms arrive late today, unsettled through the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures remain warm this morning thanks to a persistent southerly wind pumping in plenty of moisture off the Gulf ahead of our approaching cold front that is set to arrive as we move later into tonight. Cloud cover has already started moving in this morning and we can expect to see plenty of those as we head throughout the day.
As you head out the door this morning go ahead and take that rain gear with you rather it be a rain jacket or umbrella because our rain chances will be on the rise as the day goes on. It’s a balmy start out there with temperatures in the upper 60′s to near 70 with the dew points back into the middle and upper 60′s, but thankfully we aren’t seeing much in the way of fog as winds have remain elevated during the overnight hours. While most of us start out dry this morning showers and a few storms will begin to fire around the lunch time hour back to our west across eastern portions of Texas and slowly make their way into Southwest Louisiana by early afternoon as temperatures climb into the upper 70′s to near 80 for the highs. The greatest chance of rain comes later in the evening however as we await the arrival of the cold front, which will slowly loose steam as it gets closer, but it will still have enough energy to fire off a few storms and the potential for a stronger storm in the mix as well. The highest chance for some of those stronger storms remains north and east of our area across northern Louisiana, but a few of those could try and make their way into Vernon, Beauregard or Allen over time.
Rain chances will be dropping slowly through the early morning hours of Thursday with most rain chances coming to an end by 3 or 4 a.m., and then the focus will turn to a drier afternoon with some sunshine in the mix. Afternoons continue to remain warm and above average moving forward a lower 80′s are a good bet through the weekend as a mixture of clouds and sunshine look to be the name of the game most afternoons. While rain chances are a little lower for Thursday, isolated storms make a return as we approach Friday with our next system taking shape off to our west. This will bring heavier showers and storms for Friday night into early Saturday morning as our second front moves through. The timing is still looking to bring the best rain chance early Saturday morning with some clearing later in the day, but as we get closer those details will become a little clearer.
Bottom line is that unsettled weather sticks around for the rest of this week with a few break for Thursday afternoon and then again on Sunday as slightly drier air moves in, so while yes rain is a possibility for part of our weekend it won’t be a total washout. Into next week the moisture returns and will allow rain chances to increase once again by Tuesday with another disturbance moving through. Models show some cooler temperatures possible by the end of next week, but just how cool we will have to see. Keep the rain gear handy over the next several days, but most importantly have a fantastic Wednesday!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.