FEMA: Recovery resource fair planned for Calcasieu and Cameron

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Southwest Long Term Recovery Committee will be holding a recovery resource fair for Calcasieu and Cameron Parish on Friday, April 9, and Saturday, April 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The fair will be held at the Jean Lafitte Conference Room at the Lake Charles Civic Center in Lake Charles.
The fair is a collaborative, “one-stop-shop” effort of local, state and federal resources to help link survivors to recovery resources as they rebuild and repair their homes and lives after the 2020 hurricane season.
Subject matter experts will be on hand from the following agencies and organizations:
▪ The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness
▪ The U.S. Small Business Administration ▪ American Red Cross
▪ Acadiana Legal Services
▪ Louisiana Department of Education
▪ Louisiana Department of Insurance
▪ Louisiana Housing Corporation
▪ FEMA
▪ Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters
▪ Disaster Legal Services
▪ Louisiana Spirit Crisis Counseling Program
▪ Southwest Louisiana Apartment Association
▪ Cajun Navy Foundation
▪ Fuller Center of Disaster Rebuilders
▪ United Way of Southwest Louisiana
The fair will operate under strict COVID-19 protocols to ensure visitors are safe. Face masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene practices will be in place.
Attendance is not restricted to residents of Calcasieu and Cameron.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.