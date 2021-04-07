Cameron OMV to reopen April 8

CAMERON, La. (KPLC) - The Cameron Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles location will reopen at a new site Thursday, April 8, 2021.
Customers can visit the new office at 148 Smith Circle, Suite 151, Cameron, Louisiana, 70631. The office will be open every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed for lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.).
“We’re excited to reopen our Cameron office at a new location and resume serving our great customers in Southwest Louisiana,” OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain said.
Customers can view a complete list of services provided at the Cameron field office by clicking on the “Open Offices” icon at www.EXPRESSLANE.org.
Customers are encouraged to utilize OMV’s online services when possible. Online services found at www.EXPRESSLANE.org include vehicle registration renewal, duplicate registration request, official driving record request, driver’s license and ID card renewals, duplicate driver’s license and ID request and a Real ID checklist.
