Calcasieu solid waste convenience centers returning to normal operations

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury’s residential solid waste convenience centers will return to pre-storm operations Thursday, April 8, with expanded operating hours.
The drop-off sites will also begin accepting vegetative, construction and demolition waste, which has not been allowed since the sites reopened after Hurricane Laura.
Contractors and waste generated by contractors are not allowed. Residents must show a Calcasieu Parish identification.
The new hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to allow residents to take advantage of daylight saving time. Sites are open weekly Thursday through Monday and closed Tuesday through Wednesday.
The sites are at the following locations:
· 5500 B Swift Plant Rd., Lake Charles
· 2915 Post Oak Rd., Sulphur
More information is available at 337-721-3700 or by visiting pickitupcalcasieu.com/pick-it-up/dumpsites.
