Barbe softball moves up to 16 in MaxPreps rankings

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Barbe Lady Bucs are off to an impressive 23-1 start this season and they’re getting plenty of recognition in the process.
They held a Top 10 ranking in NFCA’s national ranking last week and MaxPreps has moved them up to 16 after Barbe cracked their Top 25 a week ago.
MaxPreps highlights the home run contributions made by Arkansas commit Nyjah Fontenot, Halie Pappion, Sarah David and Southern signee Alana Mark. Each has hit at least three home runs already this season.
