April 6 #SWLAPreps high school baseball and softball scores and highlights

Sam Houston uses big third inning to cruise past NISH, 11-4
By Brady Renard | April 6, 2021 at 11:36 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 11:37 PM

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Highlights and scores from some of our local coverage teams that were in action tonight!

Baseball Scores:

Sam Houston 11, New Iberia 4

Sulphur 5, Lafayette 4

St. Louis 7, South Beauregard 5

Westlake 8, Iowa 7

Iota 14, Pine Prairie 0

Kinder 12, DeQuincy 2

Rosepine 15, Pickering 2

LCA 11, Lake Arthur 1

Vinton 5, Oakdale 4

Grand Lake 3, Gueydan 1

Elizabeth 10, Singer 0

Softball Scores:

Sam Houston 8, Barbe 0

Washington-Marion 16, LaGrange 5

Iowa 15, LCCP 0

Pine Prairie 7, Iota 5

Kinder 17, DeQuincy 3

LCA 17, Lake Arthur 5

Rosepine 17, Pickering 0

Notre Dame 15, Welsh 0

