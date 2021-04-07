April 6 #SWLAPreps high school baseball and softball scores and highlights

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Highlights and scores from some of our local coverage teams that were in action tonight!
Baseball Scores:
Sam Houston 11, New Iberia 4
Sulphur 5, Lafayette 4
St. Louis 7, South Beauregard 5
Westlake 8, Iowa 7
Iota 14, Pine Prairie 0
Kinder 12, DeQuincy 2
Rosepine 15, Pickering 2
LCA 11, Lake Arthur 1
Vinton 5, Oakdale 4
Grand Lake 3, Gueydan 1
Elizabeth 10, Singer 0
Softball Scores:
Sam Houston 8, Barbe 0
Washington-Marion 16, LaGrange 5
Iowa 15, LCCP 0
Pine Prairie 7, Iota 5
Kinder 17, DeQuincy 3
LCA 17, Lake Arthur 5
Rosepine 17, Pickering 0
Notre Dame 15, Welsh 0
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.