Allergy season is among us in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Spring has sprung here in Southwest Louisiana and many of us are starting to see an increase in our allergies.
For some we love to get outside and enjoy the fresh air but for others, we’re left with pretty bad allergy symptoms.
But it’s not just those normal spring allergies that will bother us this year from things like oak and pine trees.
Outside of typical seasonal allergies we see every year from trees, grass, etc, he adds that as a result of Southwest Louisiana’s active hurricane season we could see an increase in our allergies due to mold build up in our homes, construction doing repairs and an increase in debris on the side of the road.
Ear, nose and throat doctor Brad Lebert says that this year there are quite a few more irritants in the air that will spark an increase in our allergies.
“There’s definitely more irritants in the air, between sheet rock dust, saw dust and living in that kind of environment not to even count the increase in mold brought about by ripping out old things. Just the general irritants I think are higher in the air right now because there’s so much construction and debris removal and things that can really increase irritants and allergies.”
Lebert suggests if these things start feeling more like an infection to go get checked out.
Otherwise, using over the counter medications like Zyrtec and Benadryl can reduce these symptoms.
